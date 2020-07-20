‘Want to see schools as decentralised institutions’

Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said that he wants to see Delhi government schools become decentralised, autonomous institutions with the heads of school taking responsibility for their individual schools.

“From academics to administration, planning to decision-making, I want heads of schools to take charge of education and bring about a revolution,” he said.

The Minister was addressing the first session of the principal training programme conducted by Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad for a batch of 50 principals via video conference. So far, 700 heads of schools have undergone training at IIM Ahmedabad which started four years ago with an aim to build leadership competencies and instil accountability towards their respective schools.

Mr. Sisodia said that the Delhi government wanted to empower heads of schools to take decision for their schools and therefore committed funds for them to execute their decisions. “This money can be used by schools immediately for removing any shortcoming or requirement at school level without waiting for the government to take action and waste time due to the slow file movement,” Mr. Sisodia said.

He added that this move has resulted in local-level accountability and schools heads have been empowered to take their own decisions. “We empowered our school principals to take decisions at school level. We are now looking at IIM Ahmedabad to further empower our principals,” Mr. Sisodia said.

Speaking on the challenges that the pandemic has posed, Mr. Sisodia said that online learning may not be a solution, but it is necessary at present and urged school principals to fully commit to it.