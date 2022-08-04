Want to enhance skills? DU open to all 

Students at the Faculty of Arts in Delhi University, North Campus. | Photo Credit: File photo: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

August 04, 2022 01:10 IST

With nod for new scheme, students of other varsities and working professionals can study at DU soon

The Academic Council of Delhi University on Wednesday approved the introduction of a Competence Enhancement Scheme which provides an opportunity to individuals from different fields to study at the university to enhance their knowledge and understanding in any subject at Delhi University.

The scheme is open to undergraduate and postgraduate students at other universities as well as those looking to enhance their qualifications/knowledge/skills to meet the ever-evolving needs of the business/workplace. The scheme will be launched early next year as part of the centenary celebrations of the university.

Advertisement

Advertisement

‘Increase efficiency’

Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said the purpose of the scheme is to increase efficiency of individuals by providing them with new information.

“Under this scheme, entrepreneurs will be able to increase their business graph by acquiring new skills/technology. Likewise, the study of management courses will improve the managerial skills of the lower/middle-level management employees,” Mr. Singh said.

He added that those who could not acquire the requisite qualification earlier due to socio-economic conditions or any shortage during their student days, will be able to do so now from this scheme.

NEP guidelines

The Vice-Chancellor said the scheme, that has been developed under the guidelines of the National Education Policy 2020, would help traditional artisans, craftsmen or workers improve their skills by learning to use latest technology/machines and upgrade themselves in using modern tools instead of traditional systems. Senior citizens could also benefit from the scheme by enhancing their qualifications, knowledge and skills.

“Learning with young and energetic students will instil confidence, enthusiasm and a sense of purpose in them. This scheme will lead to effective utilisation of the resources of the university for the benefit of the people in a big way,” Mr. Singh said.

For students, currently pursuing degrees in other universities, the scheme will increase their mobility by giving them an opportunity to study one to two courses in a semester without enrolling in any course of DU.

Eligibility criteria

The university said any person who fulfills the specified minimum eligibility criteria and essential conditions, if any, for an existing course can register for that course. However, admission will be based on the availability of seats and on the basis of merit. The number of seats in a course available for this scheme will be up to a maximum of 10% of the total strength of the class in that course.

A candidate who is already enrolled as a regular student or an employed person in any other university/institution will have to take NOC from the parent university/institution or his/her employer, as the case may be, and submit it at the time of registration in DU.

The university added that a candidate will be allowed to register for a maximum of two courses or eight credits in a semester and will be awarded a certificate after the completion of the course. Earned credit will be transferred to his/her account in the ‘Academic Bank of Credit’ which has been made possible under the NEP-2020.