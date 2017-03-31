‘Want full implementation of thermal power plant norms’

Demanding that emission norms for thermal power plants be implemented without dilution, activists on Thursday held a demonstration outside the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change here.

Over 1 lakh signatures

Dressed as lungs to represent the impact of air pollution on health, the activists were led by Greenpeace, Help Delhi Breathe and Care4Air. After the protest, the environmentalists met Joint Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta and handed him a petition for a “clean air nation” signed by over 1 lakh people.

Strict norms for thermal power plants had been notified on December 7, 2015, but they have not been implemented so far. Thermal power plant operators were given till December 2017 by the Ministry to implement the norms.

“There were reports that the norms may be diluted or the deadline extended. We raised the concern with Mr. Mehta and he assured us that the norms would not be diluted,” said Greenpeace campaigner Sunil Dahiya.

He added that Mr. Mehta said he would ensure that pollution does not increase. While existing power plants would need to be retro-fitted to reduce emissions, activists have been pushing for cleaner technology to be adopted.