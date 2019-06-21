Want ‘0001’ for you car? Bidding starts at ₹5 lakh

Citizens can now get ‘fancy numbers’ for their private two-wheelers and four-wheelers through e-auction. Bidding for the registration number ‘0001’ has the highest base price — ₹5 lakh.

‘Registration mark’

The Transport Department on Thursday issued a notification to amend the Delhi Motor Vehicles Rules, 1993, to issue ‘registration mark’ to highest bidder through e-auction.

“Congratulations... owners of two wheeled vehicles can now get registration mark of choice [fancy number] through e auction. One more step towards eliminating corruption and making the system more transparent,” Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said in a tweet. For four-wheelers, the base price for bidding for registration numbers from 0002 to 0009 is ₹3 lakh, while the same is ₹30,000 for two-wheelers. The base price for 0001 for two-wheelers is ₹50,000.

Base bidding price

For four-wheelers, registration numbers from 0010 to 0099 and a few numbers such as 1111, 7777, the base price for bidding is ₹2 lakh and the same for two-wheelers is ₹20,000.

The owner of a four-wheeler, who already has a fancy number, can retain the registration number on a new vehicle he purchases, by paying 10% of the base bidding price of the number or ₹25,000, whichever is higher. The same for a two-wheeler would be 10% or ₹2,500.