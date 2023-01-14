Wall collapses at under-construction building in Paschim Vihar, one dead

January 14, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - New Delhi

A 45-year-old labourer was killed and three others injured when a mud wall of a building that was under construction at a private hospital collapsed in west Delhi’s Paschim Vihar, the police said on Friday.

The accident occurred on Thursday afternoon when the victims were clearing sand from an area which was dug up for the basement of the new building at Balaji Action Hospital.

They were taken to the same hospital, where Kamleshwari Yadav died during treatment while Mithun Yadav, Amit Yadav and Ajay Kumar Yadav are out of danger, the police said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Paschim Vihar East police station and an investigation is underway, they added.