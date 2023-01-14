ADVERTISEMENT

Wall collapses at under-construction building in Paschim Vihar, one dead

January 14, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - New Delhi

Three others were injured in the incident, which occurred on Thursday at Paschim Vihar’s Balaji Action Hospital

The Hindu Bureau

A 45-year-old labourer was killed and three others injured when a mud wall of a building that was under construction at a private hospital collapsed in west Delhi’s Paschim Vihar, the police said on Friday.

The accident occurred on Thursday afternoon when the victims were clearing sand from an area which was dug up for the basement of the new building at Balaji Action Hospital.

They were taken to the same hospital, where Kamleshwari Yadav died during treatment while Mithun Yadav, Amit Yadav and Ajay Kumar Yadav are out of danger, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Paschim Vihar East police station and an investigation is underway, they added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US