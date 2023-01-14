HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wall collapses at under-construction building in Paschim Vihar, one dead

Three others were injured in the incident, which occurred on Thursday at Paschim Vihar’s Balaji Action Hospital

January 14, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A 45-year-old labourer was killed and three others injured when a mud wall of a building that was under construction at a private hospital collapsed in west Delhi’s Paschim Vihar, the police said on Friday.

The accident occurred on Thursday afternoon when the victims were clearing sand from an area which was dug up for the basement of the new building at Balaji Action Hospital.

They were taken to the same hospital, where Kamleshwari Yadav died during treatment while Mithun Yadav, Amit Yadav and Ajay Kumar Yadav are out of danger, the police said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Paschim Vihar East police station and an investigation is underway, they added.

Related Topics

Delhi / accident (general) / police

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.