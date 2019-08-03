Wall collapses as rain lashes Gurugram

Heavy rain on Friday afternoon wreaked havoc in the Millennium City.

While the wall of a plot collapsed in Udyog Vihar here — damaging three cars, the right-turn underpass on the Mehrauli-Gurugram Road suffered structural damage and reports of waterlogging poured in from across the city.

More than an hour of heavy rainfall in the afternoon led to the collapse of a wall at a plot in Udyog Vihar Phase-III where a basement was being constructed.

Three cars parked along its boundary fell inside it, while another remained hanging dangerously.

The building adjacent to the plot was evacuated fearing collapse.

“Due to lack of parking space, the cars are parked along the plot. The wall built around the plot to prevent the soil from caving in collapsed due to the rain and three cars fell in. There was, however, no injury or loss of life,” said Rakesh, who works at an office in the area.

The newly constructed right-turn underpass on M.G. Road was flooded due to heavy rain damaging the drain causing a cave-in.

The road along the underpass also caved.

National Highways Authority of India project director Ashok Sharma said the pump to flush out the water could not handle the sudden rush of water.

He said the underpass would be reopened to traffic after repair. The underpass had been inundated with water this past month as well following heavy rain.

Golf Course Road, AIT Chowk and Genpact Chowk also got flooded.

Waterlogging was reported at Sheetla Mata Road, Railway Road, Hanumaan Chowk, Ghata T-point Power House and Krishna Chowk (Rezang La Road).