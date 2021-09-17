Walk-ins help LNJP recruit doctors, paramedics swiftly

Chadha discusses better patient management at hospital

Lok Nayak Hospital, the largest Delhi government-run hospital, is expediting hiring of doctors and paramedical staffers via walk-ins against the sanctioned strength, authorities said.

“The Kejriwal government is doing its best to provide ample facilities to the people undergoing treatment at Lok Nayak Hospital. Proud to say that treatment at this hospital is at par with some of the best private establishments in the country. During the meeting, various agendas like, current bed availability situation, machinery procurement, preparedness for third COVID wave, infrastructure development status were discussed in detail,” said AAP MLA Raghav Chadha, also the chairperson of Rogi Kalyan Samiti of the hospital.

In August, Professor Balram Bhargava, DG, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had told the Delhi government during a meeting that a high-level committee should be set up to “improve health infrastructure in district hospitals” and it should reach the level of private sector hospitals.

Mr. Chadha on Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss better patient management and streamlining of operations at the hospital on Thursday.

Directions were also given to officials to get the approval of a pilot project of providing nutritious meals to patients’ attendants for only ₹10. “Food is a basic necessity and should be given at a pocket-friendly amount. We can also increase the OPD timings so that more patients can come and avail the treatment,” he said.

One death

Meanwhile, the Capital reported one COVID-19 death in 24 hours after no deaths being reported for eight consecutive days. The total number of deaths stood at 25,084, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi government on Thursday.

Also, 28 new cases were reported, taking the total cases to 14,38,373. A total of 72,481 tests were done in a day and the test positivity rate was 0.04%.

Of the total cases, 14,12,880 people have recovered and there are only 409 active cases.