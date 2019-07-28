‘Waive registration fee for women property owners’

BJP State chief Manoj Tiwari, in a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here on Saturday, demanded the waiver of 4% registration fee for women seeking to own homes at unauthorised colonies in the Capital.

Arguing that the move would “empower” them in addition to ensuring their social security, the MP cited the example of Jharkhand government which is charging a nominal fee of ₹1 for the purpose. “...the Jharkhand government is charging only ₹1 as registration fee from women since June 2017, and properties have been registered in the name of about 1.25 lakh women,” Mr. Tiwari said.

‘Overcome hindrances’

Demanding that the process of regularisation of such colonies be expedited, Mr. Tiwari said that the Delhi government needed to overcome “hindrances being put by the bureaucrats” in this regard and also demanded that civic bodies be “given funds” for preparing the layout plans of unauthorised colonies.

He accused the Delhi government of “putting hindrance” in the regularisation of unauthorised colonies adding that the Narendra Modi-led government had, in 2014, started the process of regularisation of 1,797 illegal colonies of Delhi.

Mr. Tiwari claimed that the UD Ministry had written letters “again and again” in this regard, but when the AAP government “did not show its interest” in the regularisation of colonies, the Ministry formed a panel under the chairmanship of the L-G for recommending measures to be taken in this regard. “This committee submitted its report within three months and as a result, the process of regularisation has started...it is unfortunate that the Delhi government in place of cooperating in this process, tried to put hindrance. Now, when these colonies are being regularised, the AAP government is trying to take the credit which is completely wrong,” he alleged.