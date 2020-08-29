Waive fixed charges on electricity bills, says BJP

New Delhi

29 August 2020 23:23 IST

The Opposition BJP on Saturday alleged that power charges in the Capital were among the highest in the country and the Delhi government had added to the financial burden of the people by ₹98 crore by increasing the pension charge component in these from 3.8% to 5%.

Every year, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said, a public hearing was conducted before the implementation of new power tariffs, but this time, the DERC, “in collusion with Delhi government”, increased the pension charge without a public hearing.

“Delhi BJP demands that the Delhi government waive off fixed charges and give credit of subsidy on electricity bills for domestic consumers for electricity consumption during lockdown,” Mr. Gupta said.

Advertising

Advertising

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, said that electricity rates in Delhi were among the highest in the country. Consumers of all categories, domestic, industrial and commercial were not only paying hefty electricity bills, but huge amounts of fixed charges also.

“The Chief Minister must waive off the fixed charge for the last five months of industrial and commercial electricity consumers in Delhi considering the lockdown,” Mr. Bidhuri said.