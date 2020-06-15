Waive fines imposed on essential workers: plea

The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea by Delhi Medical Association (Dwarka), seeking waiving of the e-challans issued against “all COVID-19 warriors” during the first two phases of lockdown.

The court asked the association to make a representation to the traffic police for formulation of guidelines on display of speed limit signboards and immediate intimation of violation to the violator.

The plea stated that during the first two phases of lockdown, all traffic signals were not functioning or were on auto blinking mode and consequently, “the alleged traffic violations are without any justified ground and reason”. The association stated that the e-challans were issued based on electronic surveillance alone. “The traffic police has engaged in discriminatory practices by targeted essential service providers by penalising them without any application of mind during the lockdown,” it said.

The plea also sought a direction to traffic police for immediate intimation, preferably within 24 hours, via electronic mode about the violation as motorists usually get to know about it when e-challans are issued after a month or two.