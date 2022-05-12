Waiting for framing of charges, woman gets bail after 9 years

May 12, 2022 00:54 IST

Period of incarceration reflects poorly on judicial system, says court

Granting bail to a woman, accused in a cheating case, a Delhi court noted how she ended up spending over seven years in jail waiting for the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) concerned to frame charges against her. The court noted that this was not only a “travesty of justice” but that it also “reflected poorly on our judicial system”.

Additional Sessions Judge Hemani Malhotra of the Tis Hazari courts complex made these remarks considering the period of incarceration of the accused. The accused was arrested in the said case in 2012, following which a chargesheet was filed before the court concerned in August 2014. But since then, the CMM in-charge was yet to frame charges against the accused.

The court said that the accused had spent more than seven years in judicial custody in the case, which is more than the maximum jail time a CMM is authorised to order.

Failed to justify

In her order, Ms. Malhotra said, “The learned CMM has failed to justify non-framing of charge since the chargesheet was filed.” The court went on to say that the prosecution had cited 133 witnesses on its part and that given this, the trial in the case would probably take an entire lifetime to be completed.

The court directed the CMM concerned to expedite the case and frame charges in it within a month.

Moreover, it was noted that the prosecution had miserably failed to provide any logical reasoning to deny this relief.

Thus, the court, in its May 10 order, granted bail to the accused, one Raksha J. Ursh, upon furnishing a bail bond of ₹1 lakh along with two sureties each of the like amount.

Advocate Archit Kaushik who appeared for the accused said that there are over 30 cases against his client but that she had been acquitted in at least 15 of them.