Wait for food, but no ration cards

The extra ration provided by the government has been beneficial especially at the end of the month, said several people who lined up outside the Public Distribution System (PDS) stores in the city. However, those who queued up without ration cards remain concerned about their next meal.

Mamta (40) and Laxmi (60), who work as maids, have been coming to ration distribution point, reportedly run by the area MLA, next to a ration store in Govindpuri for the last three days. “They [officials] took down our names, numbers and addresses and told us that they would send food but nothing has come,” said Laxmi.

Without a source of income, she is unsure whether she will be allowed to continue at her rented jhuggi but more importantly how she would arrange for the next meal. The women said they are not sure if their employers would pay them.

Suresh Chand, whose source of income is a room that he rents to a maid, said: “ I won’t ask rent from her now...how can I? She won’t be able to pay anyway.” Chand, who too does not have a ration card, stood outside the free distribution point hoping to get some ration for home. For meals, he has been leaning on nearby centres run by various NGOs and religious organisations.

CM order

In this regard, CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said arrangements are being made so that people who do not have ration cards can get goods from government stores. He assured that an order to this effect would be passed soon.