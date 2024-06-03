GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Wait for counting of votes, Akhilesh on exit poll surveys

Published - June 03, 2024 01:53 am IST - Lucknow:

The Hindu Bureau

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday dismissed the predictions made in the exit polls — that the BJP-led NDA was on its way to a third consecutive term at the Centre — and asked candidates and polling agents of the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc to keep a close watch on the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) on the counting day.

He said the exit polls had been prepared “months in advance” to help the BJP gain from stock markets on Monday, a day before the counting of votes. “The downcast look on the faces of the BJP leaders is revealing the truth about the results,” Mr. Yadav said.

“The BJP leaders realise that the result of the whole country cannot be changed like it was done in the Chandigarh mayoral election because this time the Opposition is fully alert and public anger is at its peak,” the SP chief said in a post in Hindi on X.

In the Chandigarh mayoral election held earlier this year in February, which AAP and Congress had fought together, the BJP candidate was declared the winner. However, the result was overturned after the Supreme Court stepped in, noting “brazen malpractices” in the election process.

“The result will come from the counting of votes. Mann ki Baat does not apply here. This is about Jan ki Baat (public’s voice) and when the public is vigilant, people can’t do whatever they please,” he added.

He reiterated that the Opposition will come to power at the Centre and advised INDIA bloc candidates to celebrate only after collecting their winning certificates.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / politics / politics (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.