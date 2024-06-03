Wait for counting of votes, Akhilesh on exit poll surveys

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday dismissed the predictions made in the exit polls — that the BJP-led NDA was on its way to a third consecutive term at the Centre — and asked candidates and polling agents of the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc to keep a close watch on the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) on the counting day.

He said the exit polls had been prepared “months in advance” to help the BJP gain from stock markets on Monday, a day before the counting of votes. “The downcast look on the faces of the BJP leaders is revealing the truth about the results,” Mr. Yadav said.

“The BJP leaders realise that the result of the whole country cannot be changed like it was done in the Chandigarh mayoral election because this time the Opposition is fully alert and public anger is at its peak,” the SP chief said in a post in Hindi on X.

In the Chandigarh mayoral election held earlier this year in February, which AAP and Congress had fought together, the BJP candidate was declared the winner. However, the result was overturned after the Supreme Court stepped in, noting “brazen malpractices” in the election process.

“The result will come from the counting of votes. Mann ki Baat does not apply here. This is about Jan ki Baat (public’s voice) and when the public is vigilant, people can’t do whatever they please,” he added.

He reiterated that the Opposition will come to power at the Centre and advised INDIA bloc candidates to celebrate only after collecting their winning certificates.