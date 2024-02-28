Wailing child leads police to an interstate child trafficking gang, eight arrested

February 28, 2024 01:09 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Delhi police arrested eight persons in Delhi and Punjab for running an interstate child trafficking racket and rescued a 15-day-old newborn, a senior officer said on Tuesday. The accused have been charged with buying newborns from vulnerable families in Punjab for around ₹50,000 and selling them in metropolitan cities across India, including Delhi, for as much as ₹15 lakh.

All the accused have been booked under Sections 370(4) (human trafficking), 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 81 (child) of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The first arrest in the case was made in Begumpur on February 20, based on a PCR call by a resident who reported suspicious activities from a first-floor rented apartment. “There were two women in the flat along with a newborn, whom the neighbours heard crying. When the neighbours confronted the flat residents, they could not give satisfactory responses about where the child had come from,” said a senior officer.

Following questioning, the two women — Devki and Priya — both from Punjab, were arrested, and the newborn — a 15-year-old girl child — was rescued.

“The two could not tell us whose child it was. On further investigation, we learned that the two had been earlier booked in child trafficking cases in Punjab,” said DCP (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu.

The police subsequently found that the two accused were part of an interstate gang led by one Odisha-based trafficker, Sangram Das, who had established a network of midwives, nurses, and doctors in the impoverished districts of Punjab, such as Fazilka, to identify vulnerable families and buy their children.

“They would target families who had multiple girl children, women who had unwanted pregnancies, and families who were too poor to nurture another child,” said the senior officer.

The other six gang members were arrested in raids conducted in Delhi and Punjab on February 21. From the interrogation of the accused, the police found that traffickers would sell babies based on their gender, skin colour, and physical attributes. “A boy child, or a healthy baby with fair skin, would be sold to clients for a higher price,” the officer added.

Based on the notebook belonging to Das, which the police found during the raids carried out at different locations, the police found that the newborn rescued in the February 20 raid had been bought on February 15 from a family based in Abohar, Punjab.

“The child was first transported to Bhalwan, in Punjab’s Sangrur district, and from there to two other locations in Abohar district and finally brought to Delhi,” said the officer.

As per details recovered from the diary of the gang leader, another child was sold on February 10 to a client based in Delhi. Further investigation is under way, the officer said.

