Voters in Delhi to get a chance to revise electoral details or get enrolled again

October 28, 2023

The summary revision of electoral rolls in the national capital begins in all 70-assembly segments of the national capitals on Friday. Voters in Delhi will get the chance to correct any electoral details or enroll during this exercise, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi, P. Krishnamurthy

Special Summary Revision-2024 aims to give opportunities for correction in electors’ particulars and also to invite objections against any wrong inclusion in the Electoral Roll, he added.

In the data published by the election commission, the number of new voters has increased by approximately 1.69 lakh. In draft roll published in 2022, the number of voters were 1.46 lakh approximately.

The data also shows that the number of new female voters at 90,984 was higher than new male voters at 78,809.

Delhi’s projected population was noted to be 2,16,67,604, out of which, 1,48,60,653 were registered voters. The number of voters was 1,46,90,756 in the last electoral roll published in November 2022.

The final publication of the electoral roll will be done on January 5, 2024.

Mr. Krishnamurthy said “The primary objective of the special summary Revision - 2024 is to include newly eligible and left out voters. Those who have completed or will be completing the age of 18 years on or before the date January 1, 2024 can apply to become voters.”

In a statement by the office of the CEO, the revision exercise will be carried out in accordance to the schedule provided by the Election of commission.

