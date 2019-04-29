Voters’ awareness: 4-km run held in Rohini

As part of a voters’ awareness campaign, to encourage people to cast their votes on May 12, a 4-km run was held by the District Election Officer for the North-West constituency on Sunday.
The run was held in Rohini Sector-24 and was attended by about 800 students from various schools as well as senior citizens from the area, election officials said in a statement. It was also attended by various district officials.
In the run up to the Lok Sabha election, the Election Comission’s Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation is engaged in several such programs at schools, colleges, hospitals, shopping malls, metro stations, parks and other places.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor