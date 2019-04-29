Voters’ awareness: 4-km run held in Rohini

As part of a voters’ awareness campaign, to encourage people to cast their votes on May 12, a 4-km run was held by the District Election Officer for the North-West constituency on Sunday.

The run was held in Rohini Sector-24 and was attended by about 800 students from various schools as well as senior citizens from the area, election officials said in a statement. It was also attended by various district officials.

In the run up to the Lok Sabha election, the Election Comission’s Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation is engaged in several such programs at schools, colleges, hospitals, shopping malls, metro stations, parks and other places.