Vote for those who work instead of those who stall development, says AAP chief

November 21, 2022 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

Addressing his first election rally for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked people to vote for “those who get the work done” as opposed to “those who stall” development.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have over the past seven years, we have improved schools, healthcare, electricity, water supply and CCTV coverage in the city. Still, people ask us why we have not kept Delhi clean. We tell them the task to keep Delhi clean lies with the MCD. Give us one chance and we’ll show you how it’s done,” Mr. Kejriwal said in his Jan Samvaad in central Delhi’s Pahargunj.

The Delhi CM expressed confidence in his party of coming to power in the MCD with a thumping majority. The question, Mr. Kejriwal said, was not whether AAP was going to win the December 4 polls but about the margin of their victory.

“You gave us 67 out of 70 seats to AAP in Assembly elections and you have seen the work we have done. Give us 230 out of 250 seats in MCD. You will be voting for doers and not stallers,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Polling for the 250 municipal wards will take place on December 4 and the votes will be counted on December 7.

Trending

BJP’s report card

“The BJP has deployed the Lieutenant-Governor to stop my work. Do not vote for those who stop the progress of Delhi. If you vote for them, you will be supporting those trying to stop the work that AAP will do after coming to power in the MCD. They will get none of your work done,” the AAP chief said.

He said an MCD run by AAP would ensure that no new “mountains of garbage” are created in the city. Senior AAP leaders have alleged that the MCD has identified 16 new locations for the creation of new landfills, a claim that the MCD has denied.

Mr. Kejriwal also referred to the electricity subsidies provided by the Delhi government. “Free electricity is your right. They [BJP] make a fuss about it and call it free ki rewari because they do want people to get free electricity. The BJP has plotted a conspiracy to stop people from getting free electricity. Only by being in power both in the Assembly as well as the MCD can solve your problems,” he added.

Experienced hand

Former Congress MP from West Delhi and three-time MLA from Dwarka, Mahabal Mishra joined AAP at the end of the Delhi CM’s rally.

Mr. Kejriwal said that Mr. Mishra is a popular leader of the city’s Purvanchali community and that AAP would benefit from his experience.

“I have continuously served the people for the last 30 years. Now I will strengthen the party in the entire nation,” Mr. Mishra said. The former MP had been suspended from the Congress for “anti-party activities” in 2020 after his son Vinay Mishra joined AAP.