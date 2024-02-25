Vote for INDIA bloc candidates in Delhi so that your voices are heard in Parliament: Kejriwal

February 25, 2024 03:49 pm | Updated 03:50 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on February 25 asked people in Delhi to vote for INDIA bloc candidates in the Lok Sabha polls so that their voices can be heard in Parliament and inflated water bills are waived.

Speaking at a protest organised by his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) against inflated water bills here, Mr. Kejriwal said on a lighter note that he should be given the Nobel Prize for running the government despite adverse conditions.

"In the Lok Sabha elections, you should vote for INDIA bloc candidates from Delhi and send them to Parliament. This will create a protective shield around Delhi and no lieutenant governor will be able to do anything," the AAP national convenor said.

"I assure you that within 15 days of the Lok Sabha elections and the win of INDIA bloc candidates, your water bills will come down to zero," he added.

The AAP and Congress, allies in the INDIA bloc, have finalised a 4-3 arrangement for Delhi, under which the ruling party will contest four out of the seven parliamentary seats in the national capital.

The AAP leader said there are around 11 lakh families who have received inflated water bills.

"The AAP government is your government. Had the BJP been in power, it would have disconnected the water supply. Those who feel that you have received inflated water bills, you do not need to pay them.

"We made a scheme to settle water bills. BJP people stopped the scheme through the LG. Officers are literally crying and saying they have been threatened with suspension if they bring the scheme to the Cabinet," Mr. Kejriwal alleged.

The Chief Minister alleged that the BJP stalled many schemes of the city government.

"I should get a Nobel Prize for running the government in current circumstances. The BJP and LG are troubling the people of Delhi. But as a son of Delhi, I am getting your work done. But my Nobel Prize is you people," he said.

The Chief Minister assured the people that he would implement the one-time settlement scheme for inflated water bills.

"The BJP hates the people of Delhi because you have voted for AAP thrice. They are taking revenge on the people of Delhi for choosing a common man to be the chief minister. I love you. I can die but I cannot see you in pain. I will stand like a wall between the BJP's atrocities and you," he said.

