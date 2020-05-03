Volunteers’ group flags issues in accessing blood

A group of volunteers comprising health professionals and citizens that has been facilitating access to healthcare during the nationwide lockdown have flagged issues in accessing blood requirements to the State government.

In a letter to the Delhi Health Minister, the Medical Support Group stated that patients in need of blood were asked to provide replacement blood donations to the hospital’s blood bank in several cases involving city hospitals. The group claimed that the State government hospitals were not readily accepting donor cards issued by the Delhi government hospitals. They stated that transporting donors to a hospital and exposing them to the risk of infection was not prudent. To address these concerns, the group suggested regular mobile blood donation camps, relaxing donor replacement practices, free blood for pregnant women and that donor cards issued by government hospitals be honoured at all hospitals.