Volunteers face hurdles in mission to help

Even as calls for help continue to rise in the city, various NGOs and volunteer groups, engaged in distributing food and rations to people in need during the nationwide lockdown, said that they faced some challenges in providing help to people.

Volunteers said logistical problems, issues of possible hoarding and soaring prices of goods are a few to name.

With calls coming in everyday, there is no way to meet the demand for food that is there on the ground, said Mujeeb who coordinates efforts for Swaraj Abhiyan. The group switched from distributing cooked food to dry rations as they were likely to be of help for a longer period, he said. It was the same story for other volunteer groups.

Others such as groups of volunteers primarily from the Sikh community working in the NCR region, a youth initiative working with Delhi Police, as well as individuals coordinating efforts between different NGOs as well as reaching out to government helplines were trying the same. People engaged in relief work said that they were trying to provide rations for a period of at least a week to 10 days.

Reduced number of calls

Amandeep Singh, coordinating efforts for a group of volunteers in Gurugram and Delhi, said the number of calls for help had reduced in the last few days, likely because people had stocked up to an extent now.

However, once rations run out, it was likely that there would be a sudden rise in demand, he added.

Mujeeb said that when volunteers would go to distribute rations in particular areas, they would be advised by the callers to wait at a distance so that neighbours could not pounce on the goods. Volunteers at different organisations informed that once help was provided in a particular area, the calls from that area got compounded.

Sumati P.K., a resident of Munirka, who had reached out to the riot-effected northeast Delhi residents and to the Bengali migrant labourers, said that she was getting calls throughout the day. These, she redirects to various organisations.

Individuals stocking up

Groups are also concerned about individuals stocking up on rations through such voluntary efforts. Citing a few instances, Amandeep said that some individuals who had received rations were claiming to not have got them but when cross-verified, would backtrack. Others reported similar issues, with one volunteer in Gurugram informing that they were getting calls with grocery lists of items, that people were calling to purchase. To tackle this, volunteers said that they had devised various methods such as carrying out some sort of document verification, asking their names and details or in other cases tearing open ration packets so that they wouldn’t be resold. However, Ms. Sumati argued that even if a few people attempted to stock up, it was for such meagre amounts that it was probably worth the risk to distribute rations to as many as possible.

Volunteers, however, agreed that the work they were doing was not sustainable, “How long can we possibly keep giving food to people,” said Ashish Khanna, a Gurugram resident, who said he had been distributing rations since the beginning of the lockdown.