Farmers’ protests | Volunteers being prevented from entering Singhu border site

31 January 2021 22:50 IST

There is always a way out of every tough situation, says a woman sevadar

The Delhi police on Sunday denied entry to volunteers (sevadars) at the Singhu border protest site claiming that outsiders are strictly prohibited due to security reasons.

After the Friday afternoon violence between the protesters and the ‘locals’, the police turned the site into a fortress with five layers of barricades.

A senior officer said the venue has been closely guarded by the police and the para military personnel. They have deployed around 50 companies of security personnel.

Joginder Singh, a resident of Ramesh Nagar in Delhi, said he used to visit the protest site every Sunday to do ‘joda seva’ but the police have denied entry to him. “I requested a senior police officer to allow me after verification that I am not a protester and I am here only for seva but he ignored my request. A policeman told me to take a long route through nearby village to reach the site.”

A group of women sevadars, who used to do service in langars (kitchen), arrived by a car but were also refused entry. “We are in the 50s and can’t walk for 2 km and more to reach the site. It is all government conspiracy to demotivate volunteers coming to help the protesters but it won’t work as there is always a way out of every tough situation,” said Surinder Kaur, a woman from Burari.

A small group of YouTubers including freelance journalists were also turned away at the last barrier.

“Visitors from the Delhi side, even mediapersons, are finding it difficult to reach there as the vehicles are being stopped around 2 km before the protest site. The police are asking for media cards. They are refusing entry since we don’t have them,” said a freelance journalist who did not want be identified.

There is a blanket order not to allow free movement across the protest site.