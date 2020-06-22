Volunteers allegedly attacked after refusing doorstep delivery of non-veg food in Naraina containment zone

NEW DELHI:

Civil defence volunteers and home guards deployed in the coronavirus containment zone in Naraina area of West Delhi were allegedly attacked by a group of locals after the former refused to deliver ‘non-veg’ at the latter’s doorstep, said a senior police officer on Monday.

On Saturday, a residential pocket of the area had reported 10 coronavirus cases after which it was declared a containment zone and sealed for any movement, police said.

The same day, a group of locals argued with police over the barricades that were placed. They wanted to remove them from the area but were finally convinced by the authorities. On Sunday, however, they had a heated argument over delivery of food and other supplies. It was explained to them that any kind of delivery is restricted in containment zone but they refused to listen, police added.

“People were making unnecessary demands for non-essential items, including non-veg food, and argued with civil defence volunteers and home guards to deliver items at their doorstep. A heated argument ensued after volunteers refused their demands. A group of locals thrashed volunteers and policemen who intervened,” said a police officer.

“We have registered an FIR against residents under relevant sections of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) and Epidemic Diseases Act for attacking policemen at Naraina police station. The case is under investigation. The people involved in the attack will be identified with the help of CCTVs and mobile videos of the attack recorded by volunteers and locals,” added the officer.