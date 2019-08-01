Voices raised against Bill for Muslim women

Several individuals and civil society groups on Wednesday condemned The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriages) Bill, 2019 and called it an “attempt to criminalize Muslim men in the guise of protecting Muslim women”.

In a statement, they said that at a time when all right-thinking Indians are alarmed at the daily barbaric acts of lynching of Muslims and the impunity to the perpetrators being provided by the government, the Bill was a complete charade. “You cannot pretend to save Muslim women, while seeking to bring the Muslim community to its knees,” the statement said.

“Does this bill really care about Muslim women’s access to justice? Imprisoning the husband for three years leaves the aggrieved complainant at the mercy of her matrimonial family, liable to turn hostile and vengeful towards the wife for putting him behind bars. Her financial security and that of her children is of no concern in this bill,” the statement said.

They added that personal laws of all communities are civil matters, not criminal matters.

Over 50 signatories, including writers, historians, activists, researchers and journalists also hit out at the Opposition for “ineffective floor management”. “The time Opposition leaders have spent in making passionate speeches against this Bill would have been better spent in reaching out to all parties and ensuring their presence for this vote. This is not the kind of Opposition that many Indians voted for, and we deserve and demand better,” the statement said.