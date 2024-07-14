“Why do we constantly label people? Why should a person undergoing many experiences, be asked to stick to one label? It’s fine if you don’t feel like a woman or a man,” says Arya, a senior coordinator of the Lady Shri Ram College Queer Collective.

Today, as students in Delhi from the queer collectives, a space for ideas, events and conversations, in Universities celebrate July 14 as International Non-Binary People’s Day, they use it as a time to advocate for simple demands like campus bathrooms and hostels that are gender neutral.

Hindu College Queer Collective member, Anvi Kurongonayini, who identifies as a non-binary transwoman, asks people to step into their shoes. “Imagine how a cisgender woman would feel if she is forced to live in a male-only space and use male restrooms. It would likely cause her discomfort and potentially expose her to violence. Similarly, forcing someone who does not identify as strictly male or female into a gendered space can be extremely distressing.”

A PhD student from Shiv Nadar University, Deva Iyer, who identifies as non-binary, says, “The washrooms at home are gender neutral, so why can’t we make it happen in offices and universities as well.”

The students also talk about the root of binary bifurcations. “I feel the need for gender-neutral changing rooms and sports teams as well. Introducing gender-neutral pronouns in official communication and providing training for faculty on gender inclusivity are crucial steps,” points out Anvi.

Srijan Pandey, a postgraduate student in Delhi Technology University who identifies as non-binary suggests gender sensitisation drives for everyone on campus, including students and staff. “It is frustrating that the onus often falls on us to educate cis-het people about gender-neutrality. Given that we have representation in the media and literature now, they should make the effort to understand, unlearn, and relearn.”

Debadrita Dinda, who identifies as trans masculine lesbian, from the Hindu College Queer Collective adds, “We should also have gender-neutral hostels in institutions because living in a women’s hostel becomes very dysmorphic at times. I also feel, the gender column should be removed from our ID cards.”

Dorothy Bhuyan, from the LSR students’ collective, who identifies as a Gray Ace Bisexual, however, lauds some gender-neutral actions taken by her college. “I have noticed that my college societies ask for the applicants’ preferred pronouns in form applications, which I like.”

BY SHRISHA BHARDWAJ