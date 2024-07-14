GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

In Delhi University campuses, students from queer communities hope to see gender-neutral initiatives

On July 14, International Non-Binary People’s Day, students from queer collectives across Delhi talk about the need for gender-neutral spaces on their campuses

Updated - July 14, 2024 12:11 pm IST

Published - July 14, 2024 11:54 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Students in a Pride parade as part of Queer Collective events across Delhi University colleges (File photo)

Students in a Pride parade as part of Queer Collective events across Delhi University colleges (File photo) | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

“Why do we constantly label people? Why should a person undergoing many experiences, be asked to stick to one label? It’s fine if you don’t feel like a woman or a man,” says Arya, a senior coordinator of the Lady Shri Ram College Queer Collective.

Today, as students in Delhi from the queer collectives, a space for ideas, events and conversations, in Universities celebrate July 14 as International Non-Binary People’s Day, they use it as a time to advocate for simple demands like campus bathrooms and hostels that are gender neutral.

Hindu College Queer Collective member, Anvi Kurongonayini, who identifies as a non-binary transwoman, asks people to step into their shoes. “Imagine how a cisgender woman would feel if she is forced to live in a male-only space and use male restrooms. It would likely cause her discomfort and potentially expose her to violence. Similarly, forcing someone who does not identify as strictly male or female into a gendered space can be extremely distressing.”

A PhD student from Shiv Nadar University, Deva Iyer, who identifies as non-binary, says, “The washrooms at home are gender neutral, so why can’t we make it happen in offices and universities as well.”

Students in a Pride parade at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh college (file photo)

Students in a Pride parade at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh college (file photo) | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The students also talk about the root of binary bifurcations. “I feel the need for gender-neutral changing rooms and sports teams as well. Introducing gender-neutral pronouns in official communication and providing training for faculty on gender inclusivity are crucial steps,” points out Anvi. 

Srijan Pandey, a postgraduate student in Delhi Technology University who identifies as non-binary suggests gender sensitisation drives for everyone on campus, including students and staff. “It is frustrating that the onus often falls on us to educate cis-het people about gender-neutrality. Given that we have representation in the media and literature now, they should make the effort to understand, unlearn, and relearn.”

Debadrita Dinda, who identifies as trans masculine lesbian, from the Hindu College Queer Collective adds, “We should also have gender-neutral hostels in institutions because living in a women’s hostel becomes very dysmorphic at times. I also feel, the gender column should be removed from our ID cards.”

Dorothy Bhuyan, from the LSR students’ collective, who identifies as a Gray Ace Bisexual, however, lauds some gender-neutral actions taken by her college. “I have noticed that my college societies ask for the applicants’ preferred pronouns in form applications, which I like.”

BY SHRISHA BHARDWAJ

Related Topics

LGBT / society

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.