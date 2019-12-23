Voices from Northeast being ignored, claim protesters

A large group of people from the Northeast gathered at Jantar Mantar on Sunday claiming that the protests against the amended Citizenship Act have been given a Hindu-Muslim colour and that the voices from their region, “which were fighting for the rights of indigenous people”, were being ignored.

The protesters, including students and civil society members, said they were deeply hurt and distressed by the police ‘brutality’ against those protesting against the CAA, but said that “their protest is about their rights”.

Nyajeel Raji, a student, said that the government should have talked to them before introducing the Act. “We are against illegal immigration as we have suffered it for decades... The government needs to explain how it plans to implement the law... it cannot ask for documents from people who have been living in the country for decades,” said Ms. Raji.

“We sympathise with the students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University... we respect their protest. It does not matter if you are a Hindu or a Muslim, the CAA is going to trigger a massive demographic change in the Northeast,” said Kangkiling, a student.

Ningthem Meitei, 23, said the movement against the CAA started from Assam but “it has been hijacked... We are not being represented”.

Condemn violence

“We condemn the violence against students and unarmed protesters. We stand with all those protesting against the CAA. But our protest is also about the demographic challenges confronting the Northeast,” he added.

For the people from Northeastern States, the issue of CAA goes beyond Hindu and Muslim, said Denis, 25. “In Tripura, indigenous people account for only 30% of the population. People from other regions and neighbouring countries are migrating to the State,” he added.

The protesters also demanded that the police release RTI activist Akhil Gogoi and others who were arrested for demonstrating against the Act.