Voice for NHRC inquiry gets louder

Nearly 1,20,000 people had signed a petition “condemning police brutality” at Jamia Millia Islamia and demanded an inquiry by the National Human Rights Commission.

Recounting events of December 15, when police entered the university, the petition states that students were lathi-charged, tear gas “and bullets” were fired, university property and other public spaces were damaged.

“The police action is a grave violation of human rights of students of Jamia Millia Islamia, which is also a minority institution”, the petition reads.

The petition, written to members of the NHRC, is said to have submitted to the rights body on Sunday by some students and teachers of the university.

New Delhi
