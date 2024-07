Former Chief of Army Staff General (retd.) V.K. Singh on Wednesday paid a floral tribute to Capt. Manoj Pandey, who was awarded Param Vir Chakra posthumously for making the supreme sacrifice during the 1999 Kargil War. The event was organised by the residents of Manoj Vihar Society, Army Welfare House Organisation, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad.

