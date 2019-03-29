V.K. Singh declares assets worth ₹2.84 crore

Union Minister V.K. Singh has declared movable and immovable assets worth ₹2.84 crore in an affidavit filed along with his nomination papers for the Ghaziabad parliamentary constituency. In last five years, his total assets have increased by ₹1 crore.

Previous declaration

He had, in 2014, declared his total assets worth ₹1.84 crore. Mr. Singh’s wife had declared movable and immovable assets worth ₹2.2 crore in the same year and in 2018, she has declared total assets worth ₹2.8 crore.

Polling in the Ghaziabad parliamentary constituency will be held on April 11.

As per his declaration, Mr. Singh had been getting ₹5,40,000 per year as pension from the Army in 2015 and in 2019 his pension increased to ₹11.47 lakh per year.

As per his tax return forms, his total income stood at ₹5,40,000 in 2012-13 and ₹22,26,440 in 2017-18.

According to his affidavit, being a Union Minister and a Member of Parliament, he gets ₹2.19 lakh salary per month. Apart from it, his wife earns ₹40,000 per month from a property which she has rented out.

His wife, who had not been earning anything in 2012-13, has declared her income ₹3.80 lakh as per her tax return forms.

His wife also has 500 gm gold jewellery.

He has declared movable assets worth ₹1.4 crore in his nomination papers, which is almost double the amount he had declared in 2014 (₹74.06 lakh).

It has also been declared that Congress candidate Dolly Sharma owns a luxury car, one kg gold and her husband works with a private firm. She has movable properties worth ₹87.29 lakh and immovable properties worth ₹1.08 crore.

Suresh Bansal, the SP-BSP-RLD alliance candidate, has declared ₹28, 22, 545 as his total income, adding that he has ₹6.01 lakh in cash. His movable assets is pegged at ₹4.2 crore and immovable properties at ₹5.45 crore.