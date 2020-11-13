Vivekananda’s statue unveiled on JNU campus

NEW DELHI

13 November 2020 00:36 IST

PM Modi addresses students virtually

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled a life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda on JNU campus through videoconferencing.

Addressing the students, he said it was of utmost importance that individual ideologies are aligned with the national interests and that giving priority to one’s ideology over the nation’s interests is harmful to the democratic system. He also cited instances from the Emergency period to state how people with opposing ideologies came together for a common cause.

Referring to the current reforms that are taking place, Mr. Modi said that earlier, good reforms were thought as bad policies while now they are viewed as good policies because the government has created a “protective shield” around the poor while bringing in changes.

Advertising

Advertising

“Earlier there was never an effort to connect the farmers and the poor to the system. But now the poor are getting the same benefits – housing, toilets, affordable internet connectivity and water facilities – just like all other citizens,” Mr. Modi said.

Referring to debates and discussions that take place at the varsity’s famed Sabarmati Dhaba, Mr. Modi said that with the statue, the JNU community will now have another prominent place to carry out the same. However, he advised the youth to follow Swami Vivekananda’s path and not accept any kind of status quo without healthy debates and discussion.

Speaking at the event, JNU Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar, said, “It [the statue] is a symbol but symbols play a huge role in our societies. When we see and think of the statue, it reminds us to work for the welfare of our country.