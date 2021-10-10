Visually impaired man killed in scuffle

A visually challenged street vendor was killed when a stone hit him while he was trying to intervene in a fight between two persons in Outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri on October 6, the police said on Saturday.

DCP (Outer) Parvinder Singh said the deceased has been identified as Radhey Shyam who used to run a small kiosk.

The police said that they received an information that a visually impaired man has been hit with a stone and a PCR and ambulance is required. When the police reached the spot, they were informed that the victim has been shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital where he died during treatment.

Inquiry revealed that another visually impaired woman used to sleep on the footpath close to Shyam’s kiosk. “A man was sleeping at a distance from the woman. When he woke up, he found that ₹20-₹30 was missing from his pocket. He suspected the woman had stolen his money and started quarrelling with her,” Mr. Singh said. Hearing the commotion, Shyam came out to intervene. When the accused threw a stone at the woman, it hit Shyam instead, the police said.

The police said that a case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and teams have been formed to nab the accused.