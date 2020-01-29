Visual treat in store for vintage car enthusiasts

Vintage car enthusiasts and connoisseurs of motorsport heritage have a treat in store for them as the annual 21 Gun Salute International Vintage Car Rally & Concours d’Elegance is scheduled to begin on February 15.

Organisers of the event said that the rally will display India’s rich automotive heritage and pay tribute to the golden era of the automotive industry. The rally will be flagged off from India Gate and the Concours d'Elegance will be held at Karma Lake Lands Gurugram.

Some of the cars on display will be a 1938 Rolls-Royce 25/30, Maserati 3500GT Vignale Syder, 1939 Buick Roadmaster Convertible, 1938 Lancia Astura Series IV, 1930 BMW 3/15 DA2 ‘Kabriolet', 1938 Delahaye 135 M, 1936 Rolls Royce 25/30 Gurney Nutting Coupe, 1959 Jaguar XK 150 S, 1936 Rolls Royce 25/30, 1951 Bentley MK VI Freestone & Webb, 1966 Ford Mustang, 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster, 1959 Alfa 2000, and many more.

This year’s event will also mark an important milestone in the history of heritage motoring in India with the premiere of a historic 23-day long royal expedition — the Incredible India Rally — being organised by the 21 Gun Salute Heritage & Cultural Trust in association with the Government of India, Ministry of Tourism.

“This extravagant celebration of Heritage Motoring & Indian culture will begin on February 17, 2020 and will pass through the historic and scenic cities of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat. It will culminate in Udaipur on March 10, 2020 where the participants will take part in Holi celebrations,” the organisers said.

The Incredible India Rally will cover 17 cities and 4,000 km in 23 days.

“This expedition will be a tremendous step in generating interest in global tourists to experience the grandeur of India. With participation of 15 motoring enthusiasts from around the globe, the Incredible India Rally would be our biennial effort to promote India as a global motoring tourism destination. The rally will bring forth an enormous tourist footprint to our country,” Madan Mohan, chairman and managing trustee of 21 Gun Salute Heritage and Cultural Trust, said.