Visitors rue the absence of gynaecologists in Delhi’s Mahila Mohalla Clinics

April 10, 2023 01:49 am | Updated 01:49 am IST - NEW DELHI:

In his budget speech on March 22, Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot announced his government’s plans to open 100 Mahila Mohalla Clinics across the city. The announcement came nearly four months after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated four such clinics in the city, saying, “These facilities are exclusively for women and children under 12 years. So it is a gynaecology as well as a paediatrics facility.”

However, many visitors told The Hindu that these clinics don’t have gynaecologists and offer treatment only for minor conditions such as stomach aches and fever.

Renu Lakra, 27, travels from Paharganj to a Mahila Mohalla Clinic near Gurdwara Bangla Sahib to seek treatment for minor issues and avail of the free medicines at the facility. However, the mother of two has to go elsewhere for problems that can only be diagnosed through medical tests. “The staff at the clinic is quite helpful, but the facilities here are very limited,” she said.

Having heard that Mahila Mohalla Clinics offer treatment for “women’s issues”, many female visitors throng the ‘pink’ clinics with ailments such as PCOD and endometriosis or to get a primary screening done during their early stages of pregnancy.

Neetu Kumar, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, decided to visit one such facility near Bangla Sahib for the first time after finding out that she was pregnant. “I visited the clinic near Bangla Sahib. But I couldn’t find a gynaecologist there,” she said.

“Now I have to decide between lining up in government hospital queues and spending my hard-earned money at a private clinic,” the daily-wage labourer added.

However, some visitors, such as 70-year-old Raheeda Begum, said the pink clinics had positively impacted their lives. Ms. Begum, who lives in Okhla, visits a pink clinic in Batla House to avail of free blood pressure medicines, as “the space is secure”.

Asked for a comment, the Delhi government did not respond.