Visitors rue lack of facilities at 299-yr-old Jantar Mantar observatory

February 12, 2023 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - New Delhi

Weeks after the Delhi High Court asked the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to file a status report on the functionality of instruments at Jantar Mantar, several visitors expressed their displeasure at the lack of facilities in the 299-year-old observatory.

Sajith K.S., a tourist from Kerala visiting Jantar Mantar for the first time, said it was difficult to appreciate the observatory without access to the historical and scientific facts about the structures here.

“In the absence of designated guides and pamphlets, to shed light on the history and functioning of the instruments, it is difficult for a tourist like me to understand the significance of this site,” said Mr. Sajith.

On January 20, the High Court, while hearing a contempt petition against the ASI for alleged non-compliance with an earlier order issued by the court, asked the agency to file a status report within four weeks. The next hearing is on April 24.

The ASI had given an undertaking to the High Court in September 2010 to restore the national monument to its original glory and make all its instruments functional. However, the petitioner told the court that the instruments at Jantar Mantar were still not functional and that things hadn’t changed here in the last 12 years.

The instruments, or yantra, at the Jantar Mantar observatory include Samrat Yantra (to measure the local time and declination of the sun), Jai Prakash Yantra (to measure the movement of the sun and stars), Ram Yantra (to measure the altitude and azimuth of celestial bodies) and Misra Yantra (to measure the local time and the longitude of a celestial object).

Visitors to this national monument said that without designated guides and detailed literature, they had to rely on signage to understand the significance of the structures here. However, most such markings in the observatory are illegible, said Paromita Mitra.

Visiting the observatory for the second time, the tourist from Kolkata was looking forward to revealing the secrets of these three-century-old timekeepers to her daughter.

“Given the absence of guides and barricading of most of the access points, the visit to Jantar Mantar was of no use to us,” said Ms. Mitra. So the two, like most other visitors here, left after walking around the monument and taking a few photos of it.

Vasant Kumar Swarnkar, Director (Archaeology) and spokesperson of ASI, told The Hindu that the monument’s restoration is a work in progress.

“In 2022, all the instruments underwent a structural repair. This included plastering and crack repair. Additionally, barricades were put up to prevent vandalism. The only task we couldn’t complete was restoring the markings, which have weathered with time,” said Mr. Swarnkar.

The restoration work, which started before COVID-19, came to a halt with several persons associated with the project dying during the pandemic, the ASI spokesperson added.

“However, we intend to constitute another committee consisting of experts from the fields of astronomy, mathematics and architecture to abide by the court’s order and restore the accurate markings,” the ASI spokesperson added.

While the instruments remain mysterious to an untrained eye, Megha Rajoria, a science communicator with Nehru Planetarium, said that the Yantras never really stopped telling the time.

“The Samrat Yantra measures time with a two-second accuracy, while the Misra Yantra measures time with the accuracy of five seconds,” said Ms. Rajoria, who is also a project associate with Jantar Mantar Research Project, which has been studying the structures for the past 10 years.