Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sends a message from Tihar jail for AAP MLAs

April 04, 2024 02:58 pm | Updated 03:21 pm IST - New Delhi

"We need to solve their problems apart from official work," Sunita Kejriwal said delivering the Delhi Chief Minister's message.

PTI

Arvind Kejriwal. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sent a message from Tihar jail asking all Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs to visit their constituencies every day and ensure that people do not face any problems, his wife Sunita Kejriwal said on April 4.

In a digital briefing, she said Arvind Kejriwal, in his message, said even though he was in jail, the two crore people of Delhi, who are his family, should not face any problems. "We need to solve their problems apart from official work," Sunita Kejriwal said delivering the Delhi Chief Minister's message.

The Chief Minister, arrested in a money-laundering case linked to now scrapped excise policy of his government, is in judicial custody till April 15.

