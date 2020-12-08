Visibility in city drops to zero for the first time this season

Delhi likely to witness dense fog today as well, says Met Dept.

Delhi woke up to a layer of dense fog on Monday, with the visibility in many areas falling to zero for the first time this season.

At Palam, the visibility dropped to zero at 6.30 a.m., causing airlines to send messages to passengers, asking them to prepare for delays due to the poor visibility.

In other parts of the city as well visibility fell to around 300 metres in the morning, the Met Department said.

The weather forecast showed that dense fog is expected on Tuesday as well.

“Mainly clear sky with dense to very dense fog in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 27 and 11 degrees Celsius respectively,” it read.

Minimum temperature

The minimum temperature has risen in the first week of December as compared to November, with the minimum on Monday settling at 12 degrees Celsius, which is three degrees above normal. The maximum settled at 26.3 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees above normal.