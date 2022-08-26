Vishwa Hindu Parishad asks Delhi police to stop Munawar Faruqui’s show

His programme is schedule to be held on Sunday at Kedarnath Auditorium of civic centre

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday demanded that the Delhi police stop the show of stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui that is schedule to take place in city’s civic centre on August 28. The VHP threatened that if the show was not stopped, the members of the VHP and the Bajrang Dal would be forced to launch protests and demonstrations.

VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal said that if the anti-Hindu Munawar were not stopped from entering Delhi, then the “Hindu society would be forced to protest”.

“Delhi police should immediately bar such persons from entering Delhi,” he added.

In a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner, VHP’s regional president (Delhi) Surendra Kumar Gupta said that Mr. Faruqui “made fun of Hindu deities” due to which communal tension had just flared up in Bhagya Nagar (Hyderabad).

“I request you to cancel this show immediately. Otherwise, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal workers will protest,” he added.

Mr. Faruqui’s programme is schedule to be held on Sunday at Kedarnath Auditorium of civic centre.

This is not the first time that the VHP had threaten to protest against Mr. Faruqui. In October 2021, the VHP had warned him to not perform in several cities, including Mumbai and Bengaluru. His show has been recently cancelled in Bengaluru once again, with police citing that the organisers had not taken permission for the event.

Mr. Faruqui was arrested by Indore police in 2021 after a right wing activist approached police alleging that he had made jokes against Hindu gods and goddesses and even made fun of Home Minister Amit Shah. He was booked under Section 295 of the IPC and remained in jail for over a month.