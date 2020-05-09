Delhi

‘Virus warriors’ of Sikh body to get ₹2 lakh cover

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Saturday announced an insurance cover of ₹2 lakh for its employees who are involved in frontline jobs, in case of death due to COVID-19.

The DSGMC said that the cover will be extended to its 2,500 frontline workers who are providing services across the Capital even after the outbreak of the pandemic, said its committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

He said, “The insurance will be extended to all workers who are providing langar, sanitation, transport and other services.”

“Though different government departments and Ministries have come forward to help government employees by ensuring life insurance cover for them, no government agency has bothered about persons working in charitable or social institutions. In such a situation, the DSGMC has decided to provide this insurance cover for the warriors,” said Mr. Sirsa.

