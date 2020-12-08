Virus treatment: HC directs govt. to follow CPCB norms for waste disposal

New Delhi

08 December 2020 00:27 IST

Court disposes of plea alleging improper disposal of used swabs

The Delhi High Court on Monday said it expects the city government to scrupulously follow the guidelines issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for handling and disposal of waste generated during diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19 patients.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan’s observation came after the Delhi government said protocols are in place for handling and disposal of COVID-19 test kits and swabs and action would be taken against those not following the same.

The Delhi government had also placed on record the ‘Guidelines for Handling, Treatment, and Disposal of Waste Generated during Treatment/Diagnosis/Quarantine of COVID-19 Patients’, issued by the CPCB in July.

Taking note of the submission, the High Court disposed of the petition filed by a lawyer alleging improper disposal of used swabs from Rapid Antigen testing for COVID-19 at the office of the District Magistrate (South-East Delhi) at Lajpat Nagar.

Mr. Mehta said that when he had complained about the risk of widespread infection and the irregularity behind disposing off the swabs, the doctor concerned at the counter said that the swabs are of negative patients.

Mr. Mehta had sought for a direction to the Delhi government to carry out safety audits at COVID-19 testing centres across the National Capital Territory of Delhi.