‘Virus spread fast due to inaction of State, Centre’

NEW DELHI

08 July 2020 23:29 IST

Delhi Congress on Wednesday said that from just one COVID-19 case in Delhi on March 2 to becoming the city with most number of cases, the fast spread of the virus here was due to inaction and incompetence of the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi and the BJP government at the Centre.

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar said that had strong steps been taken from the outset, the pandemic would not have taken such a vicious hold on Delhi. “Kejriwal and Modi governments wasted precious time and resources in creating COVID-19 beds outside hospitals because had that money been spent on improving the infrastructure and facilities in government hospitals, Delhi would have been in a better position to negotiate the virus,” Mr. Kumar said. He reiterated the demand that ₹10,000 be given to those persons who were living in containment zones.

The party also announced that it would be launching a fund-raising campaign to help the family of a journalist, who died on July 6, and demanded a time-bound probe to find out the reasons leading to his death. “Delhi government should create a fund to help journalists in distress who are frontline COVID-19 warriors,” Mr. Kumar said.

