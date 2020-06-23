Virus graph gets steeper with 3,947 fresh cases

Delhi witnessed the biggest single-day spike with 3,947 new COVID-19 cases being reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 66,602, according to a Delhi government health bulletin issued on Tuesday.

Also, 68 more deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 2,301.

In four of the last five days, the city has witnessed 3,000 or more cases, and according to the government’s estimates, there will be one lakh cases by June 30, 2.25 lakh cases by July 15, and 5.5 lakh cases by July 31.

The sudden surge in numbers could be because of the government using rapid antigen testing, which gives results in 30 minutes.

7,125 vacant beds

Of the current total cases, 39,313 people have recovered and there are 24,988 active cases. There are a total of 13,389 hospital beds available and 7,125 of them were vacant on Tuesday.

A total of 12,963 people, who had tested positive, were under home isolation. Also, 16,952 tests were done in a day and there were 261 containment zones, according to the bulletin.

Jain’s condition better

Meanwhile, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who was tested positive for COVID-19, is better and does not have fever, according to sources.

The Minister is currently admitted at Max Hospital, Saket. He was administered plasma therapy at the hospital last week and moved out of the ICU to a normal room on Monday.

He was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in the early hours of June 16 after he experienced high-grade fever and a sudden drop in his oxygen levels. While initial test reports found him negative for COVID-19, Mr. Jain tested positive for the virus the next day.