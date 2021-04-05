Virus cases cross 4,000 mark, city records highest deaths in a day

Positivity rate at 4.64 % and active cases stand at 13,983, says Delhi government

The Capital recorded 4,003 new COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths on Sunday, according to a health bulletin issued by the government.

The bulletin also stated that 86,899 tests were conducted in 24 hours with a positivity rate of 4.64 %. Of the total tests conducted, 54,472 were RTPCR and 32,427 were rapid antigen.

This was the highest number of deaths recorded this year with the toll same as that which was recorded on January 1. The last time the city recorded more than 4,000 cases was on December 4 — 4,067 cases.

There are 13,983 active cases in the city up from 12, 647 reported on Saturday. Out of the total cases, 7,144 are under home isolation.

The Capital has 6,131 hospital beds available for COVID-19 patients out of which 2,727 are occupied. The rest of the patients are at dedicated COVID care centres and COVID health centres.

The city on Saturday had reported 3,567 new cases and 3,594 on Friday. The number of cases had seen a surge during the week as on March 28, the day before Holi, 1,881 cases were reported with a positivity rate of 2.35%.

The number of active cases then was 7,545. The containment zones rose to 2,917 on Sunday from 2,618 on Saturday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday had said the Delhi government is not planning any lockdown in the wake of the fourth wave of COVID in the Capital.

He said that if needed, his government will only do it after consulting with the public. He said the government is testing, tracing, and isolating aggressively and wherever there seems to be a need for demarcation of containment zones, it would be done to prevent the further spread of the virus.