Virus cases count in Delhi reaches 2,79,715

The city has reported 3,390 new cases and 41 more deaths

As many as 3,390 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 2,79,715, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Wednesday.

Also, 41 more deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 5,361.

Of the total cases, 2,47,446 people have recovered and there are 26,908 active cases.

Out of the total 15,834 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 60.3% were vacant, as per government data on Wednesday. However, 62.37% of the ICU beds with ventilators have been occupied and 71.65% of the such beds without ventilators are full.

The positivity rate was 5.6%, which was low compared to the month’s average. The overall positivity rate till now is 9.08 %.

2,570 containment zones

The number of containment zones in the city on Wednesday jumped to 2,570.

The number of people admitted in hospital, people under home isolation and active cases also saw a dip on Wednesday.

“Chief Secretary, Delhi, took a review meeting of all District Magistrates on COVID-19 management,” the bulletin added.