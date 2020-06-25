‘Virtual meeting facility suspended in Tihar jail’

Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal told the High Court on Wednesday that due to “large scale violence” inside Tihar jail on June 16 video conferencing facilities for inmates had been suspended and they were unable to get in touch with lawyers.
The allegation was refuted by Delhi government’s standing counsel Rahul Mehra who said as per instructions from the Director General (Prisons) there was a connectivity issue which was being resolved.
Ms. Natasha was arrested on May 23 along with fellow JNU student Devangana Kalitha in relation with an FIR registered on February 24 over a sit-in protest at Jafrabad metro station against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
Justice C. Hari Shankar, who was hearing Ms. Narwal’s petition seeking direction to jail authorities to allow her access to her counsel by way of video conferencing, asked Mr. Mehra to submit a report on the matter.
The High Court has posted the case for further hearing on June 29.
It also asked Mr. Mehra to look into another grievance of Ms. Narwal that she was unable to make the daily call to family members, allowed under prisons rules.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, jail mulaqaat facility has been suspended since March.
