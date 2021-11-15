Virtual book fair launched for students

To inculcate reading habit in students, the Delhi Government has launched a virtual book fair for Government school students where they can get their desired books delivered to their libraries.

Speaking at the launch of the initiative on Sunday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the students will be able to choose the best books for their libraries and place online orders and the books will be delivered to the schools.

“Books play an important role in the all-round development of children and our aim is to provide quality books to the children studying in Government schools. The online platform of Virtual Mega Book Fair will play an important role in this direction and children will be able to access quality books,” Mr. Sisodia said.

This year, Mr. Sisodia said, the Delhi Government has allocated ₹9 crore for 1,031 Government schools to buy books that not only serve as a source of knowledge but also have significant social and emotional impact. He added that the book fair allows the teachers and students to take a virtual tour by visiting the website of the Directorate of Education and choose from 8,000 books by 220 publishers selected for the fair.