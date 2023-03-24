Virendra Sachdeva appointed full-time Delhi BJP president

March 24, 2023 01:44 am | Updated 01:44 am IST - New Delhi

The BJP on Thursday appointed Virendra Sachdeva, currently serving as working president of its Delhi unit, as the full-time chief.

Mr. Sachdeva was named the working president on December 11, 2022, after former Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta resigned in the wake of the party’s defeat in the MCD polls.

Mr. Sachdeva said his main priority will be to oust the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from Delhi’s politics in the 2024 Lok Sabha and 2025 Assembly elections. “We will work to make sure that the BJP retains all seven seats in 2024,” he said.

Several BJP leaders said that the party’s national leadership was impressed with Mr. Sachdeva’s work and the party’s aggressive stance against AAP in the past three months.

‘Punjabi ties’

Mr. Sachdeva is the first leader from the Punjabi community to helm the BJP’s city unit after O.P. Kohli in 2010. “Ever since I was made the working president, there was a wave of happiness among the refugees who came here at the time of Partition, and today that happiness has doubled because if any party has taken the initiative to give proper respect to the refugees, it is the BJP,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that Mr. Sachdeva is a “good organisational manager and a disciplined worker”.

‘Grassroots leader’

“He himself is a grassroots leader and has a strong grasp over party workers. During his stint as the working president, he held regular meetings with workers in all Assembly constituencies. Our frequency of attacks on AAP also increased with more protests and press meets. I think these things worked in his favour to get a full term,” Mr. Bidhuri said. Under Mr. Sachdeva’s leadership, the BJP has been consistently attacking Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s government over corruption charges.