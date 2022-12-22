Viral video: police deny violence at prayer meet

December 22, 2022 01:40 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - NEW DELHI

: Responding to claims made in a viral video, about a “church in Delhi being attacked” on the suspicion of forcible conversion, Delhi Police on Wednesday said that the event took place on Sunday at a private residence in Burari and no violence was reported in the area.

“An incident of protest took place outside private premises in the area. An adequate police force attended to the PCR call. No cognisable offence was made out and no conversion took place,” DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. “The house was used for meeting and singing carols between 10.30 a.m. and 12.30 p.m.,” the DCP added.

A senior police officer said that the owner of the rented house, where the Sunday mass was being observed, made a PCR call, alleging that people were being converted to Christianity on the premises. The police have issued a notice to the social media user who shared the video of the incident.