Delhi

Violet line of DMRC blocked briefly

Scene at Mandi house metro station on violet line.

Scene at Mandi house metro station on violet line.   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Delay due to thwarted suicide attempt

Services on the violet line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) remained affected briefly on Friday morning after a suicide bid was made at a Faridabad metro station.

DMRC said there was no snag but a minor delay because of a suicide bid of a male passenger at Mewala Maharajpur station.

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer said the incident occurred around 7.40 a.m.  at Mewala Maharajpur Metro station.

"A male passenger aged about 50 years jumped in front of train from platform number 2 and sustained  injuries at his face. He was shifted  to B.K Hospital  Faridabad. Detailed report is awaited," said the officer.

The delay was caused as one one track was blocked till the time the man was taken away. This caused trains to be stranded, making it difficult to adjust with the morning rush.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 5, 2020 9:56:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/violet-line-of-dmrc-blocked-briefly/article19851663.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY