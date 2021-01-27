Violence weakened peaceful movement by farmers: AAP

New Delhi

27 January 2021

Party criticises Centre for allowing situation to deteriorate

Amid instances of the farmer’s protest taking a violent turn in parts of the Capital on Tuesday, Aam Aadmi Party stated that the incidents have “certainly weakened” the farmers’ movement, which was going on peacefully.

“We strongly condemn the violence seen in today’s [Tuesday’s] protest. It is regrettable that the Central government allowed the situation to deteriorate to such an extent. The movement has been peaceful for the last two months. Farmer leaders have said that those who indulged in violence were not part of the movement and were external elements,” the party said in a statement.

“Whoever they were, the violence has certainly weakened the movement, which was going on so peacefully and in a disciplined manner,” it further said.

AAP has been supporting the farmers’ protest and has on multiple times demanded the Centre to roll back the three farm laws.

Except for the statement, the party was silent on the developments during the day. Party chief Arvind Kejriwal and senior leader Manish Sisodia, who are active on social media, did not post a single tweet. The party twitter handle posted the statement and national spokesperson Raghav Chadha tweeted it and nothing else about the development.