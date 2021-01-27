Violence weakened peaceful movement by farmers: AAP

Amid instances of the farmer’s protest taking a violent turn in parts of the Capital on Tuesday, Aam Aadmi Party stated that the incidents have “certainly weakened” the farmers’ movement, which was going on peacefully.
“We strongly condemn the violence seen in today’s [Tuesday’s] protest. It is regrettable that the Central government allowed the situation to deteriorate to such an extent. The movement has been peaceful for the last two months. Farmer leaders have said that those who indulged in violence were not part of the movement and were external elements,” the party said in a statement.
“Whoever they were, the violence has certainly weakened the movement, which was going on so peacefully and in a disciplined manner,” it further said.
AAP has been supporting the farmers’ protest and has on multiple times demanded the Centre to roll back the three farm laws.
Except for the statement, the party was silent on the developments during the day. Party chief Arvind Kejriwal and senior leader Manish Sisodia, who are active on social media, did not post a single tweet. The party twitter handle posted the statement and national spokesperson Raghav Chadha tweeted it and nothing else about the development.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath